The King's Head in Melton Mowbray which closed in 2018

The pub, in Nottingham Road, Melton, closed in 2018 and it was sold prior to an auction last summer.

Melton Borough Council has approved plans to convert the building – which dates back to the early 1920s – into 30 one-bed homes and two retail/leisure units.

Former regulars contacted us on social media to share their memories of when it was a busy social hub, particularly at weekends and on Tuesday market days.

An artist's impression of the planned residential and retail conversion of The King's Head at Melton Mowbray

Jenny Dexter posted: “In the 1980s it was a regular hang out to meet up with friends before hitting the town on a Friday and Saturday night. “Shame things have to change.”

And Barry Hart recalled: “Standing room on a Saturday night, heaving mass of fun in early 2000s.”

Claire Grocock commented: “I remember it as the pub where farmers met up on a Tuesday afternoon when they’d finished at the market to have a drink and socialise, highlight of the week for some.”

Some memories stretch back 60 years – Jane Potter said: “A great pub of Melton! Sorry to hear it has closed! I remember in the 1960s and 1970s. The race horses were kept there and occasionally they escaped!”

Darren Pycroft posted: “Great in the 1990s watching football with my mates.”

And Debbie Kinvig recalled: “First stop of the Friday/Saturday night pub crawl, early 1990s it was a cracking pub but went downhill and dirty quite quickly!”

Len Bateman commented: “The Super Sundays down here used to be unbeatable. Had some amazing times, and some times I don't remember. Also, loved playing in the Sunday league football team.”

Lucy Jeffs remembers the ‘great Wednesday evening karaoke with friends’ and Samantha Taylor recalls the meat raffle on a Sunday lunchtime.

The pub was always popular in the summer and, as Mark Walker recalls: “The Melton Day ‘Party In The Carpark’ we used to put on was pretty awesome!”

Gemma Clarke remembers: “My grandparents Ken and Jenny Ridgeon used to run the King’s Head in the 1980s. Lots of great memories.”