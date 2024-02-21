The demolition of the Burmese Cat pub in Melton Mowbray in 2009 PHOTO ANDREW MINA

The Hartopp Road pub became a regular haunt for many people living in neighbourhoods south of the town.

Thousands of people took part in the Burmese Cat’s annual fun run which raised vital cash for local causes over several years.

Readers having been sharing their recollections of the pub, which opened in 1963, on our Facebook page.

The Burmese Cat - a popular pub on Hartopp Road, Melton Mowbray, which was demolished in 2009

Aaron Grant posted: “Practically grew up in the Cat. My christening was there, spent my 18th there and worked there. Fun runs, 5-a-side footie tournaments, the place brought the community together. Christmas Day it was always rammed and you’d struggle to get one game of pool because there were that many 50ps on the table.”

Pea Lee-Bugby wrote: “My dad (Alan Bugby - who was the pool secretary for some years in the 80s) used to play pool here. On some weekends, the family would spend many an hour here ‘hogging’ the pool table. Great memories with the added bonus of the chippy across the road!”

Memories for Michael Fish go back to the 1960s: “I came home on leave as a 16-year-old, went round there in my Navy uniform and was served a pint of bitter in 1965, think it cost me 1s 10p.”

Hilary Atkins posted: “The fun runs were always popular and a good family day out – myself and my children took part several times.”

The Burmese Cat was well known for its live music – Pete Wilkinson remembers playing his first gig there and James Asbach practiced there with his band.

Linda Gibbs lived with her family at nearby Princess Drive. She recalls: “My mother Avis Gibbs was the cleaning lady at the Cat for so many years, she loved her little job six days a week. She saw many landlords and landladies come and go, lovely people. I was there when it opened and it was a sad day when it closed. It was our local, many hours spent there.”