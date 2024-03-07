Long Clawson Dairy

Leicestershire Police confirmed this week that a man died at the Hickling Lane firm’s HQ on Sunday.

Officers had been called to the premises shortly after 7pm after a report that a man had been found injured – he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In the company’s first statement about the incident, Bill Mathieson, managing director at Long Clawson Dairy, told the Melton Times: “We can confirm that an investigation is ongoing following the tragic death of one of our team at our dairy business in Hickling Lane, Long Clawson.

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with the family who have asked for privacy, and we are also supporting our team through this very difficult time.

"Whilst doing this, we are fully cooperating with the authorities who are carrying out a full investigation.

"I’m sure you understand that we are therefore unable to make more comments.”

The name of the man who died has not been released and no further details have been given on how he was injured.

Leicestershire Police said in a statement: “An investigation is ongoing following the death of a man at a dairy business in Hickling Lane, Long Clawson.

“An investigation remains ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

"Leicestershire Police is liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.”