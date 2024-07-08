Legends to attend charity cricket dinner at village pub
Ex-England cricketers Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney are organising the event at their Tap & Run pub on Wednesday July 17, from 5.30pm.
Hosted by youth cricket charity, the Lord’s Taverners, the dinner will be compèred by radio broadcaster Toby Tarrant and will feature both Stuart and Harry, with other cricketing legends giving share their insights and views on the Test clash between England and the West Indies, which starts the following day.
Tickets are £125 per person, to include a glass of fizz and canapés on arrival, live music, a meet and greet, a three-course meal with half a bottle of wine per person, entertainment and a live auction.
Harry commented: “This event will be a fantastic way to raise money for the Lord’s Taverners, a charity that does marvellous work to empower and positively impact the lives of young people facing the challenges of inequality through cricket.
"We are really excited to welcome guests to enjoy an evening with Stuart Broad, myself and a whole host of cricket legends.”
And Stuart added: “This is a chance for guests to experience a truly memorable evening before the England Men’s Test match returns to Trent Bridge.
"Harry and I can’t wait to meet guests, enjoy a fantastic discussion about the upcoming Test match and support a brilliant charity in the process.
"It’s going to be a great night.”
Kerri Frost, regional engagement manager at the Lord’s Taverners, said: “We are very grateful to Stuart and Harry for hosting this event at their pub, the Tap & Run.
"It’s such a wonderful space for us to create the perfect Eve of Test dinner, it’s going to be a great evening, and with Toby Tarrant compering, lots of fun too.”
Money raised during the event will continue to support the work of the Lord’s Taverners in the East Midlands, providing free community cricket programmes for young people with a disability and from disadvantaged communities.
Click HERE to book a table – the tables are limited so those interested are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.
