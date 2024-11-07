The Fur and Feather Bar, at Melton's Stockyard, which has closed

The cocktail bar at Melton Mowbray’s livestock market site has closed down.

Fur and Feather Bar – one of the key food and drink businesses at the Stockyard – opened in December 2021 in a refurbished building formerly used to sell chickens and rabbits at the market.

It was launched by Bruce Midgeley, who had also relocated his Brentingby Gin distillery to a building adjacent to the bar.

It is unclear what the closure of the bar means for operations at the distillery.

Announcing the closure of the cocktail bar, Fur and Feather Bar posted on its Facebook page this week: “Due to ongoing issues with our landlords, circumstances out of our control and health and safety, we regret to inform you that Fur and Feather Bar is now closed.

“We thank our patrons for their support and understanding during this challenging time.

“We look forward to serving you again in the future under better circumstances soon.”

The closure comes in the run-up to the busiest part of the trading year for the hospitality sector – the Christmas and New Year season.

The bar added on its Facebook page: “We will contact those who have bookings to discuss various options which have been put in place to insure functions can continue

“Thank you for your understanding.”

The closing of the bar is a blow for the Stockyard, which is set to undergo a major redevelopment as a food and drink hub using levelling-up funding.

The Melton Times has sought further comment from the Fur and Feather Bar owners.