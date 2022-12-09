Round Corner Brewing's Lara Lopes, who has been named the nation's best young brewer

Lara has played a major role in the rise of Melton’s Round Corner Brewing company since joining in May last year after moving here from her native Brazil.

She was announced as Young Brewer of the Year at the 2022 Brewers Choice Awards, which are run by Brewers Journal for fresh talents making a mark on the industry, at a ceremony at the Business Design Centre, in London.

After receiving the coveted honour, Lara said felt ‘extremely honoured’ to win the award and paid tribute to the support she has had from the firm’s head brewer and co-founder, Colin Paige: “

Lara Lopes with colleagues at Round Corner Brewing

She said: “The last 18 months have been quite busy for our team, from winning a trophy for the World's Best Ale, among other incredible awards, to growing our team and expanding our production capacity by 75 per cent, we've done so much.

“For me, working alongside such a talented head brewer and leading a team so dedicated and skilled has driven me to develop myself as a brewer and a leader.

"And while I'm honoured for the recognition, I believe this award is a reflection of our combined efforts and commitment to high quality and high standards in everything we do here at Round Corner Brewing.”

Lara graduated as a mechanical engineer in Brazil and began working as a brewing maintenance supervisor, while studying the process and making her own brews at home. She gained a professional qualification before taking up her role at the brewery, which is based at the livestock market site.

Millions of television viewers saw her on Countryfile earlier this year when she paired the company’s beers with local cheese and pies for the popular programme’s presenters.

She remains one of the few women playing leading roles in UK breweries and hopes others will follow her into the industry.

Head brewer, Colin, said the business was ‘extremely proud’ of Lara’s achievement.

"This award is verification of what we already knew, that Lara is a world class brewer and world class brewers make world class beer.

“We see this award as not just a testament to her technical brewing skills and excellent quality ethos, but also her strong leadership in helping drive the positive achievement culture we strive for at Round Corner Brewing.

“Lara's achievements over the last 18 months in her role as Lead Brewer with Round Corner Brewing have been nothing short of outstanding.”

Round Corner Brewing’s CEO and Co-Founder, Combie Cryan responded to the award announcement by saying: “What an incredible achievement by Lara; we’re really proud of her for so many reasons.

"As a team we see day in, day out, the hard work and dedication Lara puts into her work, so the fact she’s been recognised for this on a national scale, it’s truly deserving.

“We look for outstanding individuals who can come into our team and drive us forward.

