New executive head chef, Christian Koroma, and restaurant and bar manager, Michael Crompton, at Rutland Hall Hotel

Christian Koroma has joined Rutland Hall Hotel as executive head chef.

He is joined at the hotel by new restaurant and bar manager, Michael Crompton.

The duo have worked together in previous roles for over five years, and between them have clocked up several decades of hospitality experience.

With Christian firmly at the helm of all kitchen operations at the hotel, near the shore of Rutland Water, the menus are all being reviewed and refreshed to reflect the new chef’s passion for using fresh, local and seasonal produce.

“I like everything to be made in house and will be revising all the menus, including introducing a new terrace dining option, expanding the afternoon tea offering and more,” explains Christian.

“I’m keen for us to use local growers and to pick our own produce where possible,” he adds.

Michael added: “I am looking to deliver the wow factor here; ensuring that the great food and great service we provide gives all our guests a first-rate experience.”