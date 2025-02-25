Judges at last year's British Pie Awards at Melton

Dozens of judges will gather in Melton Mowbray next week to judge the mouth-watering entries for this year’s British Pie Awards.

Pies from across the nation will be delivered to St Mary’s Church on Tuesday ready for the judging to take place on Wednesday.

The winners will then be presented with their trophies at the annual dinner, at the same venue, on Friday.

Organiser, Matthew O’Callaghan, told the Melton Times: “Entries for the awards have now closed and we have getting towards 900 pies entered into 26 different classes.

British Pie Awards organiser Matthew O'Callaghan pictured at last year's presentation event

"Over 160 piemakers have entered from across the country, the furthest being from Lochinver in the far North of Scotland 560 miles away.

"We’ve butchers, bakers, restaurants, pubs, sports clubs and even a prison has entered.

"This year, not only will the Supreme Champion or ‘Pie of Pies’ win a magnificent trophy and bragging rights but they will also get an expenses paid trip to Japan to participate in the British Trade Fair in Osaka."

This is the 17th year of the national awards with Melton Mowbray established as the home of pies to consolidate its status as the rural capital of food.

Judges are drawn from a variety of backgrounds, including professional chefs, food writers, civic leaders, community champions and amateur food enthusiasts and award winners.

Barnard Castle’s Middleton-In-Teesdale Fish and Chip Shop was Supreme Champion last year with its Minted Wensleydale Lamb and Potato Pie.

Matthew added: "There’s a team of 168 judges in place who will be chomping away to find that worthy winner.

"From Melton we have Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, Nice Pies, March House Farm and Brocklebys, the latter winning Supreme Champion for their Moo & Blue Pie, a Steak, Ale and Stilton pie, in 2023.”