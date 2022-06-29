Judges set to visit Melton for East Midlands in Bloom

Flashback to the summer of 2017 when judges with the East Midlands in Bloom visited Melton to assess floral displays

Volunteer members of the Melton in Bloom group and representatives of the borough council, Melton BID, the local Wombles litter pickers and Melton Matters will meet them shortly after 9am before they begin their tour.

Among the places judges will visit are The Heritage Garden outside the council offices, St Mary’s Church, the Market Place in the town centre, the beds outside the Royal British Legion, in Thorpe End, and the Memorial Gardens in the grounds of Egerton Lodge.

They will also take taxi rides to Long Field Spencer Academy to view the plantings made by students and staff and to Melton Country Park to see the Covid Memorial Garden tribute to residents who passed away during the pandemic.

There will then be a journey around town to view floral displays in residential areas, including last year’s winner of the Best Summer Front Garden.

The aim this year is to achieve a gold standard.

Melton BID is encouraging town centre businesses to help brighten the area up by displaying plants and flowers outside their premises.

Planting buckets are still available and are free to BID traders.

Any business interested in taking part is invited to email [email protected] or call 07954 817505 so a BID bucket can be dropped off.