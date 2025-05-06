Judging for the Artisan Cheese Awards back in Melton back in 2022

Hundreds of cheeses from across Britain and Ireland will be tasted by an army of judges at a prestigious annual event in Melton Mowbray next week.

The Artisan Cheese Awards, which is in its ninth year, has seen a record number of entries from micro to medium-sized producers.

Entries for the awards, which will once again be judged in St Mary’s Church, have now reached over 600 coming from more than 110 cheesemakers.

One of the most notable entries comes from the most northerly cheesemaker in the country, Burnside Cheese.

It produces cheese in small batches in Orkney, with its entry needing to be delivered via a 12-hour, 630-mile drive, following a ferry to the mainland.

The entries for the awards, which will be judged in 20 different classes on Thursday May 15.

A distinguished panel of judges from across the cheese world have been signed up, from luxury department stores, major national retailers, cheesemongers and delis, cheese wholesalers and distributors as well as cheese writers and other turophiles.

Organiser, Dr Matthew O’Callaghan, said:

"The unique aspect of the awards is that the cheesemaker receives back the judging sheets with the comments from the judges, including how to improve their cheese.”

Awards will be presented on Saturday May 24, after the first day of Melton’s annual Artisan Cheese Fair.

Organisers of the awards are appealing for local volunteers to help with setting up the cheese entries for judging on Wednesday May 14 and assist the following day, from 9am to 3pm. Email [email protected] if you are interested in this.