Judges assess tasty treats at British Pie Awards

The latest edition of the prestigious British Pie Awards features entries from all over the nation, ranging from a delicious Marmite and Cheese pie to a Chilli-packed concoction.

This year’s awards have seen a huge variety of pie flavours, with the awards lifting the lid on a variety of fusion flavours, including Balti Pies, Vindaloo Pies, Kebab Pies and Baldy’s ‘Nearly As Good As Mama Joan's Lasagne Pie’.

Alongside this record number of pies, the Melton awards have recruited the most qualified pie connoisseurs to judge them all.

Matthew O'Callaghan and Stephen Hallam, two of the main organisers, with the trophies for this year's British Pie Awards

The 86 judges included expertise from Selfridges, Tesco, Fortnum & Mason and Harrods, as well as a plethora of chefs and pie experts.

Following a strong year for the Vegan category in 2022, the entries have held strong again this year, but it seems meat pies are back with a bang.

For the first time since 2019, meat-based pie entries have dominated the top four categories – Beef & Any Flavour Pie, Pork Pie, Beef & Ale Pie and Hot Eating Savoury Pie – with Vegan Pies coming in at fifth place and vegetarian pies also strongly up.

The winning piemakers will receive their awards at a luncheon event in the church on Friday, when the coveted Supreme Champion, sponsored by Melton Mowbray Building Society, will also be announced.

Awards chair, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “It’s great to have seen so many entries for the awards this British Pie Week.

"Year after year we’ve seen an increase in entries and this year has exceeded all expectations.

"We’ve got pies from the far north of Scotland to the tip of Cornwall, from Wales to East Anglia, coming from bakers, butchers, restaurants, pubs, fish and chip shops and even a prison.

"Even celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager has entered pies from her new company, Rosemary’s Pies.

"This year’s competition is intense, for all of the class cups, and of course for the Supreme Champion.”

The historic awards are organised by the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and include Stephen Hallam and Mark Beeston as co-organisers.