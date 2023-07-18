News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Jobs on the line with plans to close Melton food factory

The jobs of 169 people at a Melton factory are on the line after it was announced it could potentially close.
By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST
The Revolution Kitchen factory in Pate Road, Melton MowbrayThe Revolution Kitchen factory in Pate Road, Melton Mowbray
The Revolution Kitchen factory in Pate Road, Melton Mowbray

Samworth Brothers confirmed today (Tuesday) that is was considering closing its Revolution Kitchen site on Pate Road.

The factory makes plant-based food for companies such as Tesco.

It is understood the decision to possibly close it due to the market it operates in being in decline.

The company has pledged to find alternative employment for many of the staff affected.

Most Popular

A spokeswoman for Samworth Brothers told the Melton Times: “We very much regret that we are consulting with colleagues regarding the potential closure of our Revolution Kitchen site in Pate Road, Melton Mowbray.

“No decisions have been made as yet.

“In the event of a closure, it is hoped there will be opportunities for a good number of individuals to redeploy to one of our many other sites in the Leicestershire area.”

Related topics:JobsMeltonTescoLeicestershireMelton Mowbray