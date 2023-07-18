Jobs on the line with plans to close Melton food factory
Samworth Brothers confirmed today (Tuesday) that is was considering closing its Revolution Kitchen site on Pate Road.
The factory makes plant-based food for companies such as Tesco.
It is understood the decision to possibly close it due to the market it operates in being in decline.
The company has pledged to find alternative employment for many of the staff affected.
A spokeswoman for Samworth Brothers told the Melton Times: “We very much regret that we are consulting with colleagues regarding the potential closure of our Revolution Kitchen site in Pate Road, Melton Mowbray.
“No decisions have been made as yet.
“In the event of a closure, it is hoped there will be opportunities for a good number of individuals to redeploy to one of our many other sites in the Leicestershire area.”