The Revolution Kitchen factory in Pate Road, Melton Mowbray

Samworth Brothers confirmed today (Tuesday) that is was considering closing its Revolution Kitchen site on Pate Road.

The factory makes plant-based food for companies such as Tesco.

It is understood the decision to possibly close it due to the market it operates in being in decline.

The company has pledged to find alternative employment for many of the staff affected.

A spokeswoman for Samworth Brothers told the Melton Times: “We very much regret that we are consulting with colleagues regarding the potential closure of our Revolution Kitchen site in Pate Road, Melton Mowbray.

“No decisions have been made as yet.