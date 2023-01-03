Alex and Monica Germani, who have sold their Amore Italian restaurant in Melton Mowbray

Alex and Monica Germani have been very popular hosts at Amore, on Burton Street, and have built up a loyal customer base.

They have decided to concentrate their time on their Stamford restaurant because of the tough demands of running two restaurants.

Monica (39) told the Melton Times: “We had the restaurant for seven good years and we really loved it.

Amore restaurant, in Melton, which is now under new ownership

"Unfortunately it is time for us to move on and we have sold the restaurant.

"We were struggling with time running two restaurants and it was a very sad decision.

"We made lots of memories, our customers have been great and without them it would not have been Amore.

“They’ve always been very supportive, even during Covid pandemic.

"We are really sad to leave but I’m sure the customers will love the new owners.”

Another couple, Franco and Rosa, have bought Amore and Monica says the menu will be retained and the staff will also stay with the restaurant.

Monica and her 49-year-old husband, who are both originally from Venice, have made many memories over the years with many of their staff working with them throughout the seven years.

"The chef has been there since we started and most of the staff has been the same since the beginning which makes it even tougher to leave,” she added.

