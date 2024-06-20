Iconic Melton pub set to reopen in style
The White Lion, in Nottingham Street, has been closed for nearly nine months and there were local concerns that it might go the way of other town pubs and be redeveloped for some other use.
But there are ambitious plans to relaunch the venue as somewhere families can enjoy as well as regular drinkers.
A major refurbishment is currently taking place to upgrade the bar area, the outdoor terrace to the rear and upstairs rooms which will be available for pursuits such as darts matches and sessions on a golf simulator.
Michelle Gurski, who is operations manager, told the Melton Times: “I’m really excited about it – I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.
"There has been a lot of curiosity about the future of the place on social media and we are delighted to be able to reopen it.
"We are going for a family vibe but there will be something for everybody.
"You will be able to get a morning coffee, there is going to be a kids’ area and if people want to come in and watch sports on our big TV screens they can do that.”
The White Lion, which is Grade Two Listed and dates back to the late 1700s, has been a bustling social hub in the past.
And the new landlords are confident it will be again, regenerating a street which has lost popular former pubs like the Mash Tub and the King’s Head in recent years.
With its spacious rear area leading to St Mary’s Way, it is also seen as a potential feeder pub for the Cutting Room and Tubes nightclub.
Simon Beal, business development manager at Heineken, is involved in the new set-up as brewery supplier.
He commented: “I think it is really great for Melton to have a pub like this at this end of town.
"It really is a case of a premium bar coming back to life.”
The pub, which will also serve traditional pub food and sandwiches, is set to open early next month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.