The reopened ice cream kiosk in Play Close Park at Melton Mowbray

Visitors to Melton Mowbray’s Play Close Park can now buy ice creams and other snacks after the reopening of the kiosk near the children’s play park.

Ava Connell and her mum, Jackie, are trading as Melton Ice Cream Co. and they started serving during last weekend’s busy 1940s event.

The kiosk is not open this week but will be open this weekend and during half-term before more regular openings through the summer months.

Ava told the Melton Times: “We only had two days after getting permission to open so it was a quick turnaround at the weekend.

The ice cream kiosk near the children's play park which has reopened in Play Close Park in Melton

"We were busy at the ‘40s event and we’ve had lots of positive feedback from people who said they were so glad it was open again.”

As well as ice creams, they are serving doughnuts, waffles, cold drinks and takeaway coffees.

There will also be tables and chairs outside for customers.

"We have been attending events in the Melton area for quite a while and we have been keen to move into the kiosk for a long time,” said Ava.

"Our opening times will be flexible, depending on the weather and other factors, but we will be open when it’s hot and the kids are off school.”

They also have plans to reopen the cafe in Wilton Park inside a new unit although that will take longer to get off the ground.