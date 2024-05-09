David Jowett, celebrates winning the Supreme Champion accolade at the 2021 Artisan Cheese Awards with his Ashcombe

Hundreds of the nation’s best cheeses will be judged today (Thursday) at Melton’s St Mary’s Church.

The event is the Artisan Cheese Awards, which has attracted entries of 500 cheeses, including 140 from Ireland.

Around 60 judges, including buyers from Marks and Spencer, Waitrose, Harrods, Sainsbury’s, Fortnum and Mason and Tesco, will be sampling the various cheeses before voting for the Supreme Champion, also known as ‘The Big Cheese’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton will be the UK centre of the cheese world in the next week or so, with the Artisan Cheese Fair to be held on the weekend of May 18 and 19, at the town’s Stockyard.

It will feature almost 60 artisan cheesemakers from across the UK - the largest number in recent history.