Hoggy set to deliver top barbecue lessons
A Test cricketer-turned celebrity chef is launching a series of private classes to pass on tips for barbecue grilling.
Matthew Hoggard, a member of England’s iconic 2005 Ashes winning team, has built a new cooking reputation at his Rutland base for Hoggy’s Grill.
The new new 1-2-1 classes at his barbecue school are aimed at everyone, from complete beginners to those looking to refine their skills.
He promises to give students his undivided attention.
Sessions are for one or two people – click HERE for details.
