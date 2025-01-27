Hoggy set to deliver top barbecue lessons

Former Test cricket star Matthew Hoggard pictured at his barbecue school

A Test cricketer-turned celebrity chef is launching a series of private classes to pass on tips for barbecue grilling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Hoggard, a member of England’s iconic 2005 Ashes winning team, has built a new cooking reputation at his Rutland base for Hoggy’s Grill.

The new new 1-2-1 classes at his barbecue school are aimed at everyone, from complete beginners to those looking to refine their skills.

He promises to give students his undivided attention.

Sessions are for one or two people – click HERE for details.