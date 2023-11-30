An historic Melton Mowbray town centre building which has most recently been used as a restaurant is up for sale for £425,000.

Colles Hall, in Burton Street, Melton Mowbray, which is up for sale

Colles Hall, on Burton Street, which was built in 1890 as a parochial hall for worshippers at the nearby St Mary’s Church, was named after former Rector , Rev. William Morris Colles, who was a president of Melton Temperance Society and did not approve of people drinking alcohol.

It was most recently occupied by the Crafty Slice restaurant before that closed and for 12 years before that by Pizza Express.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The building was also once used as a girls’ modern school, at the start of the 1900s.

Leisure property specialists, Fleurets, is marketing the freehold sale of the hall although there is also an opportunity to rent it.

Andy Tudor, divisional director of Fleurets Midlands said: “One of the beauties of this character property is that it could suit a wide range of offers from café or bar to pretty much any style of cuisine.

"The trading area speaks for itself but it also boasts an excellent trade kitchen and its ‘hidden garden’ is the icing on the cake.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colles Hall, which has a distinctive central bay with stained glass to the first floor frontage. was Grade Two listed in 1976 and is an important past of the town’s conservation area.

The agents say the building offers a new owner or tenant two main trading areas with the larger space to the front capable of seating around 65 and the smaller rear section a further 25.

The front part includes a bar servery and an open 'theatre' kitchen with pizza oven whilst the back area has bi-fold patio doors out to a rear terrace and can be cordoned off for private dining space; meeting or parties.

There is also what is described as an ‘inviting walled terrace area’ to the rear of the property which is slightly on a split level and has the capacity to seat around 35 al fresco diners.