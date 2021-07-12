Heartbreak for Melton’s England football fans

Kyle Hendy and Jake Shelley dressed as St George at Melton's Half Moon pub for the England v Italy Euro 2020 final EMN-211207-095917001

Loud cheers were raised in homes and pubs as Luke Shaw gave England an early lead in the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley.

But emotions were dampened when Leonardo Bonucci equalised and then Gareth Southgate’s brave team succumbed to an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat.

Some Melton fans of the Three Lions chose to dress up for the occasion, like friends Kyle Hendy and Jake Shelley, who caused a stir in the Half Moon pub when they arrived to watch the match dressed as St George, tha nation’s patron saint.

Paige Harrison with son Coby (4) and daughter Sienna (2) at their Melton family home proudly wearing their England shirts for the Euros final EMN-211207-095937001

It was an exciting evening for local children who were allowed to stay up later than usual to cheer on the Three Lions.

Paige Harrison, son Coby (4) and two-year-old daughter, Sienna, proudly wore their England shirts for the game.

Pubs including the Harboro Hotel, White Lion, Cherry Tree, The Grapes and the tap room at Round Corner Brewing were packed as hopes were raised and then dashed for those who had hoped to see Harry Kane lifting the trophy.

And it was a busy day for police officers across Leicestershire with some disturbances reported before, during and after the match.

Kyle Hendy and Jake Shelley dressed as St George at Melton's Half Moon pub for the England v Italy Euro 2020 final EMN-211207-095927001

Leicestershire Police said they received a call every two minutes between 6pm and 10.55pm and almost a call a minute after the penalties and up to 1am in the morning.

Chief Constable Simon Cole thanked his on-duty officers and Tweeted this morning: “Sadly football didn’t come home but our @leicspolice team played long after the final whistle.”

Send us your photos of you watching the match, whether you were at home with family and friends or watching in the pub.

We will publish the best pictures in this week’s Melton Times.

England fans enjoy the Euro final with a pint at the tap room at Round Corner Brewing at Melton Livestock Market EMN-211207-102332001