Future of popular Melton bar uncertain
Charlie Donovan has made a success of her Charlie’s Bar since it opened two years ago in the town centre’s oldest property, the grade two listed 5-7 King Street, part of which dates back to the 14th century.
Charlie is the tenant for previous occupants, BeerHeadZ, which has executed a break clause in its lease, which ends on December 31.
Melton Borough Council’s cabinet will decide what to do with the property at their meeting next week.
Options to be discussed are to retain the building as a bar or other going concern, convert the upper floors to office space and let commercially, offer the building as an Asset of Community Value, let the building on the open market or sell the building.
A report to go before councillors highlights the council’s concerns that it will incur costs of around £600 per month or £7,000 a year from January 1 when the building is effectively vacant with no leaseholder in place.
The recommendation from officials is to sell the building on the open market.
But Charlie is keen to take on the lease after building a loyal customer base and being named in the prestigious CAMRA Good Beer Guide for the last two years.
She told the Melton Times: “I’ve been trying to get in touch with the council.
"BeerHeadZ, the previous leaseholders, are puling out and I want to take it on myself.
“I’ve sent them multiple emails and they say they’ll get back to me.”
Charlie has an attachment to the building as she worked for BeerHeadZ when they traded there from 2018 before she started her own bar.
She added: “The customers all want me to keep the bar open. It makes sense to keep me there. King Street is a great place to be based.”
A spokesperson for Melton Borough Council told the Melton Times: “Charlie's Bar operates under a licence that is valid until the end of the year.
"If the tenant is interested in exploring options for continuation, we are open to discussing them in more detail.”