Dozens of jobs at a historic Melton dairy are under threat this morning (Monday) after Arla Foods announced it was reviewing the future of its site in the town.

The Arla Melton Mowbray Creamery UK, also known locally as Tuxford & Tebbutt, which is under threat this week

The company is seeking a buyer for the Thorpe End-based Arla Melton Mowbray Creamery UK, which is also known locally as Tuxford and Tebbutt, which has been making cheese since 1780.

Arla says it is liaising with the 60 people it currently employs at the factory during this uncertain period.

The firm say the site will continue to be operational and there will be no impact to production, customers, or employees during the strategic operational review process.

Fran Ball, VP of production at Arla Foods, said: “At Arla we are committed to supporting all colleagues through periods of change and we understand that today’s announcement will bring a sense of uncertainty for those who work at Melton Mowbray and those who work directly with the site team.

“Over the last few years, the speciality cheese market in the UK, which includes Stilton, has continued to decline, and as a farmer owned cooperative, we are therefore looking at what this means for our business so we can continue to return a fair price back to our 2,000 UK farmer owners.”

Arla Foods is a global dairy company and cooperative owned by around 8,492 dairy farmers, with approximately 2,053 of them being British.

It has production facilities in 11 countries and sales offices in a further 30, making Arla the world’s fifth largest dairy company and largest supplier of organic dairy products.

Ms Ball added: “Here at Arla Foods, we are proud of the heritage that we have from our creameries across the UK.

"We are privileged to employ some of the finest cheese makers in the country, which includes those at our Arla Melton Mowbray Creamery UK.

“We’d like to reassure shoppers that there will be no impact to the supply of our products, during this review period.”

The dairy cooperative expects to be providing an update on the review by April 2024.