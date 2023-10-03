Paul Jones, who has passed away aged 74, pictured with family members

Paul sadly died at his Thorpe Arnold home last month aged 74 following a heart attack.

His legacy is the family business, Paul’s Organics, which has been operating at Snow Hill for more than 40 years.

It will now be proudly carried on in his name by his late wife Tracy, their son Barney and their dedicated workforce.

The late Paul Jones, pictured with daughter Lottie some years ago being presented with a competition award

Tracy told the Melton Times: “Paul was a pioneer in what he did.

“He was very proud of being the first UK manufacturer of tofu.

“I don’t think he liked the term ‘business’ at all.

“He was just very passionate in giving people good quality food at affordable prices.”

A delivery truck used by staff at Paul's Organics

Born in Coventry, Paul was initially interested in becoming an actor as he studied at the Central School of Drama in London.

But he became interested in organic food during the 1960s and started making tofu when he lived in the capital, selling his wares as he cycled around the city.

Paul’s big break came when he won a Dragon’s Den-style business competition organised by Pedigree Petfoods.

The winners were all set up in units on Snow Hill in Melton in 1981 and Paul’s company is the only one still trading there.

Tracy recalled: “When we first moved everything up here to Melton people were very suspicious of us.

“Farmers used to say to us ‘organic food shouldn’t be allowed’ but within a couple of years those same farmers were coming back and saying ‘how do you turn organic?’”

Their initial customer base was all London-based, with staff driving products down to the city. They also had a unit there making savoury products.

The business was consolidated just in Melton in the 1990s as other markets opened up in this region and beyond.

Paul’s Organics is also a wholesaler of organic fruit and vegetables and an artisan bakery, making 25 different loaves and vegan pastries, as well as making organic vegan foods.

The business was one of the Melton producers showcased in a special episode of BBC1’s Countryfile, which aired in March last year.

Paul and Tracy were married in 1988 after getting together six years before that.

They have five children - Nick, Joss, Barney, Billy and Lottie - and three grandchildren, Jackson, Juliette and Ava.

Paul’s funeral is at 1pm on Saturday at The Willows Natural Burial Ground, at Barsby.

A wake will follow at 2pm at The Carington Arms, at Ashby Folville.

Colleagues, customers, suppliers and friends, as well as family members, have been saddened by Paul’s sudden passing.

Tracy added: “A lot of people have said they are coming to Paul’s funeral to pay their respects.”

Dr Matthew O’Callaghan, chair of the Melton Mowbray Food Partnership, said: “I was so shocked to hear Paul had passed away.

“He was a great food campaigner.”