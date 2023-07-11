Funeral to be held for one of the Melton area's legendary pub landlords
Jimmy Lawless ran The Sugar Loaf, at Ab Kettleby, with wife Patricia, for a remarkable 35 years.
The couple took over the popular village pub back in 1968 and they made many friends during a period when pubs were constantly busy.
Many former regulars are expected to attend Jimmy’s funeral next week.
His daughter, Penny Westaway, told the Melton Times: “It was a very busy pub and there were so many characters around in those days.
"Dad loved being behind the bar – it was a way of life for him.
"As well as serving beer, he was like a social worker as well because people would talk to him about their lives and their problems.”
Jimmy was very proud of the quality of beer he sold and he took his job incredibly seriously.
"He won awards for his cellar – every Sunday night at last orders at 10.30pm he would start to clean the pipes through,” said Penny, who did the odd shift behind the bar.
"He only ever had one holiday while he was there. That was in 1970 when they went to Great Yarmouth for a fortnight. But the customers weren’t pleased when they came back because they couldn’t drink the beer due to the pipes not being cleaned out properly.”
Jimmy was born at Beverley, near Doncaster, and he came to the Melton area when he worked for the fire service at the old REME depot at Old Dalby.
Patricia was also working at the depot and the couple met and fell in love, marrying in Melton in 1960.
The couple also had a son, Paul, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
As well as his work at the pub, Jimmy was also passionate about greyhound racing, as an owner and a punter.
He had a share in a dog called Frisby Figo with Chris Brooks and they enjoyed lots of success.
Penny, who is a champion dog shower, added: “Dad was a big family man and he was very humorous.”
Jimmy’s funeral service is at Loughborough Crematorium on Wednesday July 19, at 12.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers are invited for the Prostaid charity.