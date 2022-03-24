Funding boost for villagers who have bought their own pub

Villagers who have bought the Bell Inn at Frisby to retain it as a community asset with Melton MP, Alicia Kearns EMN-220324-150031001

After launching the campaign for the The Bell Inn, at Frisby, six months ago, residents quickly raised around £432,000 by selling shares to locals and securing a loan.

And their preparations to reopen the pub, which closed in December 2020, were further boosted this week with confirmation they would be getting £150,000 from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

They hope to pull the first pint in the middle of next month, upgrade the building, which dates back to the mid-19th century, and significantly the outside area for people to drink and eat in comfort.

Steve Hardy, vice-chair and treasurer of The Bell Inn Frisby Community Group, said: “It’s great news that we’ve been awarded funding from our grant application to the Community Ownership Fund.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of our local MP Alicia Kearns and the local community, who themselves have invested money to secure the future of The Bell Inn at Frisby On The Wreake.

“This is another huge milestone for the pub.

“We have a plan to open the pub in the coming weeks and this funding will really help to set the business up for success.

“As a committee, we couldn’t be happier with the progress made and the future now is very bright”

Mrs Kearns, who supported the application for the extra funding, welcomed it being confirmed today.

Alicia Kearns MP has welcomed news that the Bell Inn in Frisby on the Wreake has been awarded £150,000 from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

She commented: “This is wonderful news for everyone in Frisby, and it was a pleasure to meet with the community group arranging this community buy-out in February.

“I always say that pubs are at the heart of our communities – and the Bell is truly at the heart of Frisby-on-the-Wreake.

“This dedicated group of organisers, and now shareholders, in the Bell will ensure that it remains a community asset and pub: run by the community for the benefit of everyone in and around Frisby.