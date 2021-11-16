Frisby villagers close in on buying their pub as a community asset

Some of the local people working on, and supporting, the compulsory purchase of The Bell Inn at Frisby on the Wreake EMN-211116-112455001

Members of The Bell Inn Frisby Community Group Committee need to raise at least £225,000 by November 26 to buy the pub.

Member Gayna Johnson said: “To raise £181,000 from nothing is tremendous.

“People have bought shares valued from £250 to significant sums and we are hoping others will now get involved.”

The Bell Inn at Frisby on the Wreake

The pub dates back to the mid-19th century - it was once one of three pubs in the village but the others have long since closed down.

When the landlord decided to put The Bell up for sale in March, locals were desperate to retain it as a vital amenity so they set into motion a campaign to buy it themselves.

A drop-in meeting will be held at the village methodist chapel next Wednesday (November 24), from 5pm to 8pm, for anyone interested.