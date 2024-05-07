Former cricketers bowled over by pub awards recognition
The Tap and Run, at Upper Broughton, and The Griffin Inn, at Swithland, have been named as finalists for the ‘Gastro Pub of the Year’ category at the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards 2024.
They are both part of Stuart and Harry’s firm, The Cat & Wickets Pub Company.
Winners will be announced at a presentation ceremony on June 17, at The Eastside Rooms, in Birmingham.
Harry, the company’s managing director, commented: “It’s fantastic news that both The Griffin Inn and The Tap and Run have been nominated to win the title of ‘Gastro Pub of the Year’.
"Stuart and I, alongside the rest of the management team, have worked hard to create a winning formula that has been rolled out at each of our pubs and any future pubs we own.
"We have our fingers tightly crossed that one of the pubs will be crowned, although both deserve the accolade equally.”
Stuart Broad agreed: “The teams across both pubs work incredibly hard every single day, and this news is a testament to their dedication to delivering outstanding customer service, time and time again.”
Also shortlisted for the ‘Gastro Pub of the Year’ category this year are: Cape of Good Hope – Warwick; Cock & Hoop Lace Market Hotel – Nottingham; The Farm – Solihull; The Flying Elephant – Solihull; The High Field – Edgbaston; and The New Inn – Hereford.