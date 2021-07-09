Football fever grips Melton ahead of Euro final

The special Euro 2020 scarf being sold at Melton shop, How Sweet, ahead of Sunday's England v Italy final EMN-210907-145353001

Official merchandise is being snapped up by supporters who are eager to see Gareth Southgate’s men lift the trophy by beating Italy at Wembley.

And pubs across the borough are making preparations to welcome punters in to watch the big match on TV screens in anticipation of a bumper day of beer sales.

How Sweet, in King Street, is special half-and-half scarves for supporters who want something to remember the momentous match by.

The flags and bunting are out at Melton Mowbray Hospital today ahead of Sunday's England v Italy Euro 2020 final EMN-210907-145403001

Owner Jamie How said: “My shop is the only place in Leicestershire selling the Euro 2021 Final scarf and we are sure England fans in the town will want to buy one for Sunday.”

The Dalgliesh Ward at Melton Mowbray Hospital has been decked out with bunting and flags of St George - staff Tweeted today: “Euro fever sweeps the ward and excitement is growing - it’s coming home!!!”

Among the pubs showing the match is The Harboro Hotel, in Burton Street, with more than 200 tickets already sold.

It is a ticket-only event and tickets are free but must be picked up from the premises.

Punters enjoy a beer while watching a Euro 2020 match this week in the tap room at Round Corner Brewing in Melton EMN-210907-152504001

The Grapes, in Market Place, is also showing the match but for a reduced number of people, and the White Lion, in Nottingham Street, is also doing so on a first come-first served basis after being very busy for Wednesday’s England semi-final.

The Cherry Tree, on Edendale Road, has big screens showing the football, and there will also be a chance to enjoy the match with a pint at Round Corner Brewing’s tap room at the livestock market site.

