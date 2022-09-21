Foodies set to converge on Melton for annual food festival

Two of the stands at last year's East Midlands Food Festival at Melton

The event, undercover at The Stockyard, on the town’s livestock market site, will showcase delicious treats from around 175 producers.

It is firmly established as one of the UK’s top events and it has also drawn acclaim from overseas, with the New York Times rating it as ‘one of the world’s five most interesting food festivals’ in 2018.

Organiser of the festival, Matthew O’Callaghan, said; “Right on our doorstep you have an amazing variety of food and drink from across the East Midlands and beyond.

"There’s loads of goodies to try and buy and take home.

"And there’s plenty to eat on site from a mouth-watering selection of street food; the largest selection in the region.

"We’ve also gone out of our way to attract exhibitors who cater for vegetarians, vegans and those who are sensitive to certain food ingredients.”

The festival takes places on Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2.

A major feature of this year’s festival is the Street Food Zone, with hot dishes from around the world.

In addition to the stands, celebrity chefs such as TV’s Rachel Green will be cooking up live demonstrations in the Food Theatre with the ‘Cooking Maharaja’ giving us a flavour of the East.

A Kids Zone will give children, who get in for free, plenty of activities to entertain and educate them about food.

To add atmosphere an award-winning gospel choir and a ukulele band will be providing music.