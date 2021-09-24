Foodie fans set to converge on Melton for annual festival

Visitors to the East Midlands Food Festival in Melton enjoy the event in 2018 EMN-210921-111827001

Around 200 producers will be showcasing their wares at The East Midlands Food Festival on the weekend of October 2-3.

In 2018, the festival was rated by the New York Times as ‘one of the world’s 5 most interesting food festivals’.

The event, at the town’s livestock market, was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

But it will be back with a bang this year with features such as Street Food Zone, with hot dishes from around the world, and for those who like spirits there’s the best Gin, Rum, Vodka and Whisky produced within 100 miles.

In addition to the stands, celebrity chefs such as TV’s Rachel Green will be cooking up live demonstrations in the Food Theatre with the ‘Cooking Maharaja’ giving us a flavour of the East.

A Kids Zone will give children, who get free festival entry, plenty of activities to entertain and educate them about food.

To add atmosphere, an award-winning gospel choir and a ukulele band will be providing music.

Organiser of the festival, Matthew O’Callaghan, said; “Right on our doorstep you have an amazing variety of food and drink from across the East Midlands and beyond.

“There’s loads of goodies to try and buy and take home.

“And there’s plenty to eat on site from a mouth-watering selection of street food; the largest selection in the region.

“We’ve also gone out of our way to attract exhibitors who cater for vegetarians, vegans and those who are sensitive to certain food ingredients.”

We are offering five lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the festival.

Get a copy of this week’s Melton Times (Septmber 23rd issue) for details on how to enter - deadline for entries is 5pm on Tuesday September 28.