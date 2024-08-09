Edward Argar MP and other dignitaries at the reopening today of The Crown at Old Dalby

The first pint was pulled today (Friday) in a popular village pub near Melton following a major refurbishment.

The Crown Inn, at Old Dalby, has been closed since July 22 to allow for an extensive renovation project both inside and outside the building.

Melton and Syston MP, Edward Argar, was joined at a private opening ceremony this afternoon by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, and Leicestershire County Council chair and Melton borough ward councillor Joe Orson.

Mr Orson pulled the first pint ahead of the pub reopening to the public.

Councillor Joe Orson pulls a pint at The Crown, Old Dalby, flanked by general manager Rhys Dickerson, Edward Argar MP and Mayor of Melton Tim Webster

General manager, Rhys Dickerson, said: “We are committed to serving our local residents ensuring they get a great experience on every visit.

"We have a brand new menu, a fantastic drinks range and a new events schedule, so there are plenty of reasons to come and see us.”

He said the improvements were driven by customers of the pub, which is on Debdale Hill, and which has been on the site since 1750.

"Whilst making the transformation we really listened to what our regulars were telling us and hopefully that has been reflected in the changes,” Rhys added.

"We believe that the local pub is at the heart of the local community and without their support we wouldn’t be here.”

The refit has been designed to preserve the pub’s charm while incorporating modern touches to enhance the overall experience for customers, both inside and in the attractive beer garden.

From 5pm today, guests will be able to try the new menu, sample the drinks and enjoy live music.

Guests of the pub can now enjoy food created in a brand-new wood-burning oven, which offers a range of dishes including authentic pizzas, flavour-packed flatbreads, flat iron chicken, and indulgent Nutella donuts.

Alongside this new addition, guests can also enjoy a diverse selection of classic pub favourites such as fish and chips, homemade pies and sausage and mash ensuring there is something for everyone.

Rhys added: “The team at the Crown Inn are ready and waiting to welcome guests back to our venue.”

Go online at www.thecrownolddalby.com to find out more about the pub and to book a table.