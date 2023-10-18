News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

Firefighters invited back for meal at rebuilt village pub

Firefighters who tackled a blaze which destroyed a popular village pub were welcomed back this week for a meal to celebrate its reopening.
By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Firefighters from West Bridgford station pictured back at the Tap and Run pub this weekFirefighters from West Bridgford station pictured back at the Tap and Run pub this week
Firefighters from West Bridgford station pictured back at the Tap and Run pub this week

The Tap & Run, at Upper Broughton – which is owned top former cricketers Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney – was gutted in the incident, in June 2022.

It was rebuilt at a cost of £1.3million and reopened almost exactly a year after the devastating fire, which was caused when laundry ignited in a tumble dryer overnight.

To celebrate the reopening, Stuart and Harry invited the 28 firefighters from West Bridgford Fire Station who tackled the blaze to return for a meal.

The devastating blaze which destroyed the Tap & Run in June last yearThe devastating blaze which destroyed the Tap & Run in June last year
The devastating blaze which destroyed the Tap & Run in June last year
Most Popular

Sam Featherstone, watch manager at the station, said: “It’s very humbling to be thanked personally like this.

"It’s very rare that we receive this sort of recognition, so it’s absolutely lovely to be welcomed back to the pub and thanked in person.”

Managing director Harry, who runs the pub with Stuart through their Cat and Wickets Pub Company, commented: “It was amazing to be able to shake the hands of the men and women who tackled the blaze on that awful night and to thank them personally for everything they did.

“To us, the Tap & Run isn’t just a building, and it isn’t just a pub. It’s the livelihood of everyone that works here, and it’s so special to be able to look these men and women in the eye and say thank you.”

Customers have flocked back to the premium gastro pub with nearly 1,000 visiting in its first week of reopening, alone.

Related topics:Harry GurneyStuart Broad