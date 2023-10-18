Firefighters from West Bridgford station pictured back at the Tap and Run pub this week

The Tap & Run, at Upper Broughton – which is owned top former cricketers Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney – was gutted in the incident, in June 2022.

It was rebuilt at a cost of £1.3million and reopened almost exactly a year after the devastating fire, which was caused when laundry ignited in a tumble dryer overnight.

To celebrate the reopening, Stuart and Harry invited the 28 firefighters from West Bridgford Fire Station who tackled the blaze to return for a meal.

The devastating blaze which destroyed the Tap & Run in June last year

Sam Featherstone, watch manager at the station, said: “It’s very humbling to be thanked personally like this.

"It’s very rare that we receive this sort of recognition, so it’s absolutely lovely to be welcomed back to the pub and thanked in person.”

Managing director Harry, who runs the pub with Stuart through their Cat and Wickets Pub Company, commented: “It was amazing to be able to shake the hands of the men and women who tackled the blaze on that awful night and to thank them personally for everything they did.

“To us, the Tap & Run isn’t just a building, and it isn’t just a pub. It’s the livelihood of everyone that works here, and it’s so special to be able to look these men and women in the eye and say thank you.”