The annual festive celebration of livestock and produce takes place at the Melton Mowbray Livestock Market site on Saturday.

The 72nd Melton Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale is organised by the Melton and Belvoir Agricultural Society and the public are invited to go along and watch.

People travel from far and wide to show their cattle, sheep, pigs and goats and to bring their cheese, pork pies, sausages, pastries, home baking, junior baking and preserves, which are then sold at auction.

There will be the popular sheep young handler class at around 10am to be held in the cattle sheds and also a new children’s art exhibition and competition, to be displayed in the Exhibition Hall, including classes for under 9s and under 15s, with the junior art winners decided by public vote.

The prize-winning produce entries will be auctioned off for charity at around 2pm in the cattle ring after the cattle auction.

Remaining produce entries will be available in the Exhibition Hall after the produce prize-giving for the public to take home, in exchange for a donation to charitable causes.

The society exists to support farming in the region and beyond and the event will support the Mayor’s charities – for ProstAid and The Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust – as well as farming charities.

Last year, the fatstock show raised an impressive £6,824.

The Melton & Belvoir Agricultural Society is a not-for-profit entity and exists to promote agriculture for current and future generations, in the region and beyond.

Email secretary Marissa North at [email protected] with any queries and click HERE to view the catalogue for this year’s show.