Family left devastated after being fired from community-owned pub

Gordon and Lucy Jackson, with children Lily, Ivy and Rose back in April when they took over the running of the community-owned Bell Inn pub at Frisby

Lucy Jackson, her husband, Gordon, and their three children were excited to move into The Bell at Frisby in April after more than 200 shareholders helped secure the future of the mid-19th century pub as a local amenity.

But last month Lucy was stunned to be told by members of the The Bell Inn Frisby Community Group that their contract was being immediately terminated and that they had four weeks to leave their accommodation above the Main Street pub.

She told the Melton Times this week: “We’ve been given no reason why they are getting rid of us.

Melton MP Alicia Kearns enjoys a drink on the reopening day at The Bell at Frisby in April with new mine hosts Lucy and Gordon Jackson plus pub operations manager Steve Hardy

"We are being made homeless and it’s disgusting.”

The family has continued living in the flat above the pub and the situation has had a particular impact on the couple’s children, Lily (11), Ivy (10) and five-year-old Rose.

"The kids are absolutely devastated by all of this,” added Lucy.

"We are having to live upstairs listening to everything going on in the pub but not being able to work in it anymore.

"We’ve made friends with local people and many of them are shocked at the way we’ve been treated.”

The Bell Inn Frisby Community Group Ltd told the Melton Times in a statement: “We can confirm that the management committee made the difficult

decision that in the best interests of The Bell, Lucy Jackson was not the right bar manager to manage the pub going forwards.

"This decision was made around one month after Gordon Jackson resigned from his position.

"It clearly wasn't working on either side and our first priority is to operate in the best interests of The Bell and our shareholders.”

The statement added: “The Jackson family have not been left homeless and continue to reside at The Bell.

"The management committee have offered the family reasonable assistance and will continue to work with the local council as is required to secure housing as appropriate.

"We understand that the council have presented the Jacksons with a number of opportunities that meet the near term needs of the family.