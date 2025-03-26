Lara Lopes, head brewer at Melton's award-winning Round Corner Brewing

The team at Melton’s Round Corner Brewing are celebrating after out-performing every other brewery at this year’s prestigious European Beer Challenge.

The brewery, which is based on the Stockyard site off Scalford Road, scooped five Double Gold Medals and all of the 10 beers it entered won a medal.

Held in London, the event is Europe’s most important beer competition and is known for a meticulous judging process.

“Winning 5 Double Gold Awards is a really proud moment for us,” said Colin Paige, co-founder of Round Corner Brewing.

One of the judges at European Beer ChallengeTM 2025 samples an ale

“This recognition is a testament to our passion for brewing and the dedication of our entire team.

"It validates our relentless pursuit of quality and innovation in every batch we produce.

"To come away with all 10 beers receiving awards is outstanding when there is so much competition.”

The firm made a special toast to head brewer Lara Lopes, senior brewer Tim Sheard and production brewer Ben Fisher for their part in these achievements.