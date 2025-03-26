European glory for Melton Mowbray brewery

By Nick Rennie
Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST
Lara Lopes, head brewer at Melton's award-winning Round Corner Brewingplaceholder image
Lara Lopes, head brewer at Melton's award-winning Round Corner Brewing
The team at Melton’s Round Corner Brewing are celebrating after out-performing every other brewery at this year’s prestigious European Beer Challenge.

The brewery, which is based on the Stockyard site off Scalford Road, scooped five Double Gold Medals and all of the 10 beers it entered won a medal.

Held in London, the event is Europe’s most important beer competition and is known for a meticulous judging process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Winning 5 Double Gold Awards is a really proud moment for us,” said Colin Paige, co-founder of Round Corner Brewing.

One of the judges at European Beer ChallengeTM 2025 samples an aleplaceholder image
One of the judges at European Beer ChallengeTM 2025 samples an ale

“This recognition is a testament to our passion for brewing and the dedication of our entire team.

"It validates our relentless pursuit of quality and innovation in every batch we produce.

"To come away with all 10 beers receiving awards is outstanding when there is so much competition.”

The firm made a special toast to head brewer Lara Lopes, senior brewer Tim Sheard and production brewer Ben Fisher for their part in these achievements.

Related topics:MeltonMelton Mowbray

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice