Hidden Food Tours wins Best New Tourism Business at last year's Leicestershire Tourism Awards

Tourism attractions and hospitality businesses in the Melton borough are invited to enter the county’s prestigious annual awards event.

Leicestershire Promotions is this week launching the 14th annual Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards.

Last year’s local winners included 1940s Melton Mowbray Weekend, Hidden Food Tours, The Grange Camping and Caravan Park, HistoryFare Tours and the Tap & Run pub at Upper Broughton.

The awards, which are sponsored by Novotel Leicester and Pear Communications, are the most prestigious awards for the sector locally and winners proceed to the National Tourism Awards, operated by UK’s tourism agency, Visit England.

Martin Peters, chief executive of organisers Leicestershire Promotions said: “Participating in these awards has so many benefits for businesses.

"It offers a unique and tailored process to develop and improve all businesses with so much advice and support available.

"With unrivalled expert guidance available to all participants, it’s no surprise that our track record of getting winners all the way through to the national awards is so strong.”

The awards launch was held at the 1620s House & Gardens, at Donington le Heath, which won ‘best team’ last year.

The annual awards celebrate the people and places that make the industry so successful.

Entries are open to all sectors of the tourism and hospitality sector including hotels, B&Bs, restaurants, tea shops, pubs, visitor attractions, events and much more.

There are 25 categories in total with two new awards for 2025, ‘Best Cocktail’ and ‘Best Garden Centre’.

Go online at www.goleicestershire.com/trade/leicestershire-tourism-awards-2024 to find out more about the awards.