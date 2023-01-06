Enjoy Lunch For Less at some of Rutland's best this winter

If you like good food and drink and are still looking for a New Year resolution why not enjoy “lunch for less” at one of these great venues in Rutland.

The Lunch For Less initiative kicks in during January for those cold winter months and once more in 2023 these six restaurants – including one with a Michelin Star – and pubs have come together again to offer delicious food at set prices.

Here’s who is taking part:

The Olive Branch, ClipshamEnjoy 2 courses for £27.50 (3rd course for £7.50) from January 11 to March 11 (closed Mondays & Tuesdays)Book on01572 410355.

Hitchen’s Barn, OakhamEnjoy 2 courses for £20.95 (3rd course for £4) from January 17 to March 31 (closed Sundays and Mondays).Book on 01572 722255.

Hambleton Hall, Nr. OakhamEnjoy 2 courses for £47.50 (3rd course for £11.50) from January 9 to February 28 (excluding weekends and Valentines day).Book on 01572 756991.

The Wheatsheaf, GreethamEnjoy 2 courses for £19 (3rd course for £4) from January 20 to April 1 (closed Mondays & Tuesdays).Book on 01572 812325 .

​The Kings Arms, WingEnjoy 2 courses for £20 (3rd course for £5) from January 25 to April 22 (Wednesdays to Saturdays only).Book on 01572 737634 .

The Stag and Hounds, Burrough-on-the-HillEnjoy 2 courses for £21 (3rd course for £3) from January 25 to March 17 (Wednesdays to Fridays only).Book on 01664 454250.

