Drinking coffee in this heat won't dehydrate you, says nutritionist

Drinking coffee during summer may not cause dehydration as many may think

1. Drinking coffee will dehydrate you

“This is false for moderate coffee drinking, while caffeine has a mild diuretic effect increasing the need for the toilet, it is unlikely going to dehydrate you.”

2. Drinking coffee late at night causes insomnia

“Well, this does have some truth behind it as caffeine is a stimulant that makes you feel more alert and can delay the timing of your body clock.“

3. Drinking coffee can stunt your growth

“This isn’t true, as there is no strong scientific evidence to suggest this, plus we reach our full height by late teens anyway.”

4. Coffee is highly addictive

“People who have coffee as a daily habit may find it hard to give coffee up, as they feel like they depend on it to wake up, but I wouldn’t say it is highly addictive.”

5. Coffee can help to sober you up after drinking alcohol

“Sadly, this isn’t true. Coffee can’t remove the alcohol from your system or reverse the effects from it but it can help with helping you feel more awake.”

6. You can't drink coffee while pregnant

“You can still drink coffee but only up to 200 mg a day (1-2 cups of coffee). It is therefore best to drink decaf coffee while you’re expecting.”

7. Coffee is bad for your health

“No, as it is everything in moderation - consuming too much can increase anxiety levels and cause shaking so be aware about how coffee makes you feel.”

8. Drinking coffee can help you to lose weight

“In the short term, drinking coffee can increase your metabolic rate and therefore increase fat burning but over time people become tolerant to the impact of coffee and it no longer has this effect.

9. Decaf coffee doesn't contain any caffeine

“Yes, decaf does contain a little bit. The decaffeination process removes around 97% of the caffeine so there is still a small amount in decaf coffee.”

10. Drinking coffee can stain your teeth