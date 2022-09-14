Drinkers set to enjoy Melton beer, cider and gin festival
Drinkers will be heading to The Stockyard on Friday and Saturday for the 20th annual Melton Mowbray Beer, Cider and Gin Festival.
By Nick Rennie
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:14 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:41 pm
The event will offer more than 60 cask ales, keykegs, ciders and perries and Bretingby Gin, which is based at the site, will also be serving their products from a gin bar.
There will be live music and local food served throughout the two day with the festival open from 11am until late on both days.
Admittance is £5 per person.