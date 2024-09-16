Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Domino’s Pizza has sent out an urgent warning - telling some customers to ‘throw away’ its products.

The delivery chain has contacted customers to let them know that there may accidentally be traces of peanut in two of its dips - garlic and herb, and honey and mustard.

It could prove dangerous for anyone with a peanut allergy, and so anyone with that condition has been told to ‘dispose of the dips and do not consume them’.

It affects both the 100ml pots on sale and the 25g pots that are provided with pizzas. Domino’s has not mentioned any best before end dates or batch codes in its warning, instead making it a blanket alert for the product. The warning does not cover its BBQ dip or its red hot dip.

A statement from the company said: “At Domino’s Pizza, the quality of our products and safety of our customers is the highest priority, particularly when it comes to allergens.

“If you do have a peanut allergy, please dispose of the dips and do not consume them. If you do not have a peanut allergy, no further action is required. We are sorry for any concern and inconvenience this issue may cause.”

Anyone who wants to find out more or ask questions can contact the company here.