Proud of its farming heritage and keen to share the feast of local produce available, Discover Rutland has created a new illustrative map of the county – with two cycle trails to explore.

The interactive map

Not only bursting with a mazing food producers, shops and eateries, a variety of beverages also comes pouring out of this small county, living up to the county motto ‘Multum in Parvo’ meaning ‘Much in Little’.

Autumn is traditionally the time to celebrate the safe gathering of the harvest, so what better time to launch a new food and drink map celebrating Rutland’s growers, brewers, bakers, ice-cream makers and many more local businesses?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The map highlights local favourites, such as Whissendine Windmill, Hambleton Bakery and Grainstore Brewery, with many animals and food items placed around the county symbolising where things are produced. The list of farm shops and deli’s is a useful addition to the suggestions of where to shop for food and drink in Oakham, Uppingham and around the county.

The map uses symbols to identify local places to eat into the categories of cafes, restaurants and pub, and notes which venues are dog friendly, have an accessible toilet, offer a children’s play area and those with electric car charging points.

With walking and cycling trails being very popular in Rutland, Discover Rutland have included two suggested road cycling routes via QR codes. The northern route starts from Rutland Garden Village and covers 24 miles (or a 14 mile option) the longer route passing Whissendine Windmill, Ferneley’s Ice Cream, Hambleton Bakery and Farmer Lou’s Farm Shop, with an option to pop into Oakham. The southern route starts from Rutland Water’s Normanton site and covers nearly 24 miles passing The Rutland Vineyard, Welland Viaduct, The Marquess of Exeter, Jimmy’s Smokehouse and the pick your own fruit farm at Rutland Golf Course, with the option to pop into Uppingham.

Boasting two vineyards, award winning gin distillers, a brewery and cidery, Rutland promises a tipple to tempt most people. Both vineyards have harvested their first crop of grapes this year, with Mallard Point Vineyard and Distillery having already won awards for their gins and offer a selection of tours and tastings. The Rutland Vineyard enjoys exceptional view from their tasting barn, offering cakes and refreshment, you can even walk around their nature trail which is peppered with Jurassic fossils and more current wildlife.