A dairy in the Melton area has donated some of its blue Stilton cheese to a London nursing home for retired armed forces veterans as part of an annual Christmas gesture which dates back to the late 17th century.

Chelsea Pensioners with Stilton cheese donated by Colston Bassett Dairy as part of an annual historic gesture by the dairy industry

Colston Bassett Dairy gave 8kg of its tasty cheese to Chelsea Pensioners at the prestigious Ceremony of the Christmas Cheeses earlier this month.

They were one of a number of cheesemakers from across the UK which donated an impressive 330kg of British cheese to the Royal Hospital Chelsea, which is home to the iconic Pensioners.

The gesture started in 1692, when a local cheesemonger donated some of his produce to the Pensioners and it has been carried on since 1959 by Dairy UK, the trade association for dairies.

Billy Kevan, CEO at Colston Bassett Dairy, which was established 110 years ago, said: “It has long been the tradition at Colston Bassett Dairy to donate our Stilton to the annual Ceremony of the Christmas Cheeses.

"We take pride in producing exceptional British cheeses and our participation in the annual event is a great way to honour our brave veterans.”

Dairy UK chairman, Paul Vernon, added: “We are very grateful to the cheese makers from across the UK for their generous donations and their ongoing commitment to celebrating the men and women of this great British institution.