New investor, Lee Cash (centre), with new business partners Harry Gurney (left) and Stuart Broad, of The Cat & Wickets Pub Company Ltd

Cricket stars Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney were devastated by the blaze at their Tap and Run at Upper Broughton in June after they had helped build a good reputation for food and drink there.

Work has now started on rebuilding the pub ahead of a scheduled reopening in April 2023.

And the cricketers have now been boosted by a fresh investment in their company – The Cat and Wickets Pub Ltd, by Lee Cash, founder of Peach Pubs.

The blaze which destroyed the Tap and Run in June this year

Lee has already been working as a consultant in the business, predominantly coaching Harry in his role as MD, and has now acquired a stake in the business and taken up an official non-executive role.

Harry a former Nottinghamshire CCC and top T20 player, said: “Our vision is to have a group of five quality gastro pubs in the midlands, based on our successful model at The Tap and Run.

"Having built a group of 21 gastro pubs, Lee is acutely aware of what it takes and what the common pitfalls are when hospitality companies begin to grow.”

Business partner, Stuart, one of England’s greatest ever Test bowlers and a former Melton player at Egerton Park CC, added: “When Harry and I were learning our craft on the cricket field, the counsel of senior players was hugely valuable to us and we don’t think commerce is any different.

The Tap and Run pub pictured before June's devastating fire

"Lee has already added significant value to our business, and we are excited to see how that develops further over the coming years.”

In the first year of trading after the Covid pandemic, The Tap and Run turned over double that of the 12 months prior, only for the blaze to ruin everything which had been built up.

While the rebuild takes place, the team have been busy designing menus, working on interiors and creating systems and processes using Lee’s experience.

Lee commented: “I am thrilled to officially be on board at The Cat and Wickets Pub Company.