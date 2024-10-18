Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Costa Coffee has brought back three Christmas treats early this year

The coffeehouse has relaunched the Mince Tart, All Butter Mince Pie and Terry’s Chocolate Orange® Muffin

A statistic by Good House Keeping found that 800 million mince pies are enjoyed in the UK every year

Costa Coffee has announced the return of three festive classics ahead of its full Christmas menu launch.

The coffeehouse chain has brought back three fan-favourite food items from its Christmas menu, to help spread festive cheer.

Costa Coffee announced that the Mince Tart and All Butter Mince Pie, as well as the Terry’s Chocolate Orange® Muffin returned to Costa’s nationwide earlier this month, much to the delight of fans.

A statistic from Good House Keeping found that UK consumers enjoy nearly 800 million mince pies every year, despite the dessert being a Christmas snack.

With this in mind, Costa Coffee has relaunched their Mince Pies snacks, as well as the Terry’s Chocolate Orange® Muffin.

The Mince Tart is a gluten-free festive treat, adorned with a beautiful pastry star and a sprinkle of sugar dusting.

The All Butter Mince Pie is an all butter pastry case filled with mincemeat and topped with a wonderful pastry decoration and finished with a sugar dusting.

Lastly, Terry's Chocolate Orange® Muffin is a rich chocolate and orange muffin filled with chocolate orange sauce, topped with icing and a delicious Terry’s Chocolate Orange segment.

Nishant Bhatia, Director of Global Food Strategy and UKI Food at Costa Coffee, said: "We're excited to bring some Christmas magic to our customers a little earlier this year! Christmas is all about coming together with friends and family, and what better way to catch up than with a delightful festive sweet treat, perfectly paired with a Costa coffee."

The festive treats are available for a limited time, however Costa Coffee will be launching a full Christmas menu in due course.