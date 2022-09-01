Conker championships to be held again at Long Clawson

Action from a match at last year's conker championships at Long Clawson

The event, on Saturday October 8, will be the 38th such contest in the village, with all proceeds raised going to the local primary school and the village hall.

Husband and wife, Lloyd and Amy Willett, took over the running of it three years ago when there were real fears it would finish.

Amy told the Melton Times: “We wanted to keep the tradition going for our own kids, so with our trusty conker crew we have brought the competition back to life.

The then Mayor of Melton, Councillor Peter Faulkner, with organisers at last year's conker championships at Long Clawson

"For the last two years we have doubled funds raised and we hope to do that again.”

The village hall will host a conker supper the evening before, with food and entertainment, ahead of the event, which will once again be on The Pingle, next to The Crown and Plough pub, where pizzas and fish and chips will be served throughout.

Prince Conker, Robin Bailey, will be one of the judges for the conker matches, which are set to begin at 1.30pm, with registration to compete from noon.

Entry costs £5 entry for adults and £3 for under 14s, with a ‘winner stays on’ format to decide who is crowned King or Queen Conker on the day.

A trophy and champagne is first prize for adults, with silverware and a box of chocolates for the juniors.

The runners-up also receive a trophy to take home.