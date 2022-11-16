The team from More Coffee Co on their fundraising hike

The group from More Coffee Co wanted to raise £1,000 for Melton Vineyard community centre and the town’s food bank Storehouse by completing the circular walk from Edale, up Jacob’s ladder and on to the Kinder Scout plateau.

Amber Shearer, manager of the Market Place coffee shop said: “It was an incredible challenge for an incredible cause! Most of us are very inexperienced hikers. Our poor muscles were feeling it the next day.

“With the rising cost of living there is an increase in the number of people using food banks and we wanted to do our bit to help Storehouse feed and clothe those in need this winter.”

The More Coffee Co team pictured on their fundraising hike