The existing Co-op store at Asfordby with the Horseshoes pub behind, which would be part demolished under planning proposals

The Co-op also wants to demolish the adjacent vacant Horseshoes pub, apart from its frontage, to build a new convenience store behind it.

But Melton Borough Council’s planning committee blocked the scheme last September.

Vehicular access to the proposed redevelopment would be via the existing access points off Main Street and Bradgate Lane.

There would be 11 car parking spaces at the pub site which would be used by customers at the new store.

The Co-op say the new cafe and store would be single storey and would not be an over-development of the site.

Hundreds of villagers supported a Facebook campaign two years ago calling for The Horseshoes to be retained as a local amenity