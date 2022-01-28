Clawson dairy hailed as gold standard for exporting British products

Minister for exports, Mike Freer MP with NFU president Minette Batters during the meeting at Long Clawson Dairy EMN-220128-092854001

The specialist Stilton cheese-maker, which sells its award-winning products to Europe, the United States and Australia, hosted the get-together yesterday (Thursday).

Minister for exports, Mike Freer MP, was there to talk to NFU President Minette Batters about her organisation’s ‘Dairy Export Strategy’, which is aimed at helping unlock new opportunities within international markets.

They also met the dairy’s managing director, Bill Mathieson, on a tour of the factory, which had a multi-million-pound expansion in 2018 to drive global sales.

Ms Batters said: “Our meeting with the minister gave us the opportunity to showcase the fantastic work that farmers and producers are already doing to export high quality dairy products around the globe and demonstrate how they can work with the Department for International Trade to grow their businesses to meet growing demand for British dairy.

“Long Clawson Dairy is a prime example of how the British dairy industry is ambitious, innovative and forward-thinking; producing a range of top-quality nutritious and sustainable British dairy products to world-leading standards like its award-winning Stilton that’s sold across Europe, the US and Australia.

“Although the industry already exports over £1.6bn worth of dairy products to more than 135 countries, we would like to double that value within the next decade.

“With government investment to boost on-going market development work and to increase the number of agriculture counsellors around the world, we can massively boost our dairy exports and help set the global standard when it comes to sustainable climate-friendly food.”

Mr Mathieson commented: “Our model as a farming cooperative and Master Cheesemakers gives us a brilliant opportunity to fly the flag for Britain in exporting our delicious Stilton and other artisan cheeses around the world.

“We were delighted we could share our plans with the minister for exports, highlighting challenges and opportunities we can work on together to accelerate our growth in export.”

The minister was clearly impressed with his visit to the dairy and he is optimistic that export sales can be accelerated around the globe.

“It’s fantastic to be working with the NFU on accelerating dairy exports in the region,” said Mr Freer.

“The work that farmers and producers do across the UK and in the East Midlands is hugely important for the economy and a sector we should be proud to shout about overseas.

“Exports support over six million jobs across the UK, with almost 400,000 of these based in the East Midlands and I look forward to continuing to help the region’s farming sector continue to thrive.