ChocFest and PieFest will be a treat for Melton foodies

Amy Lewis shows off some goodies from Jack Lewis chocolates at a previous ChocFest event in Melton PHOTO: Tim Williams EMN-211026-173823001

ChocFest will be held at the town’s livestock market on the weekend of November 13 and 14 after last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid.

And it will be two great food festivals in one this year, with PieFest also taking place there after it was postponed earlier in the year due to the pandemic restrictions.

Some of the nation’s finest chocolatiers have signed up to the festival, providing some great ideas for Christmas presents.

Complementing them will be around 100 stands selling chocolate cakes, brownies, liqueurs, marshmallows, biscuits, macarons, donuts, crepes, ice cream, puddings and hot chocolate.

There will even be chocolate wine, beer, pizzas and kebabs to taste test and buy.

A wide variety of stands will sell seasonal food and drink and there will be talks and live demonstrations in the Chocolate Theatre.

Tastings, including spirits and chocolate, will be held in the Tasting Room.

Attendees can also book online in advance for a workshop to make your own chocolates at the event.

An award-winning gospel choir, and others, will provide entertainment with a variety of street food.

Children aged 16 and under can get into the event free of charge.

Organiser of ChocFest, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “This should be a great day out for anyone who loves chocolate.

“We’ve added more chocolatiers and a good few other stands to provide visitors with a great day out in a rural market town.

“It’s all undercover and if it gets cold then there’s hot chocolate and lashings of mulled cider and wine for inner warmth, as well as spirits.”