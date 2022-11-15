Flashback to a previous ChocFest event in Melton

These are just some of the delicious treats on sale at the popular annual ChocFest event this weekend at The Stockyard in Melton.

Some of the nation’s finest chocolatiers have signed up to showcase their products at the festival, which provides an early opportunity to pick up some Christmas presents for loved ones and friends.

There will also be other stands with seasonal food and drink to taste and buy.



Visitors will get the opportunity to listen to talks and watch live demonstrations in the Chocolate Theatre, while spirits and chocolate can be sampled in the Tasting Room.

Workshops to get involved in are for making chocolate lollies (for children), chocolate truffles and dipped chocolates.An award-winning gospel choir and others will provide entertainment with a variety of street food for those who get hungry during the festival.

Organiser of ChocFest, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “This should be a great day out for anyone that loves chocolate.

"We’ve added more chocolatiers and a good few other stands to provide visitors with a great day out in a rural market town.

"It’s all undercover and if it gets cold then there’s hot chocolate and lashings of mulled cider and wine for inner warmth, as well as spirits."

Tickets cost £5 each on the gate and they can also be booked online for a workshop to make your own chocolates at the event.

Go to www.meltonfestivals.co.uk to find out more and to buy tickets for the festival.