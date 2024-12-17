Chelsea Pensioners Eddie Russell and Michael Gue with the cheese donations to this years Annual Ceremony of the Christmas Cheeses

Cheesemakers from the Melton area have again contributed to a Christmas tradition which goes back centuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheese has been donated to the Royal Hospital during the festive season since 1692 in a gesture which is an opportunity to thank the Chelsea Pensioners for their service.

Colston Bassett Dairy, Cropwell Bishop Creamery and Long Clawson Dairy were among the producers who gifted them a whopping 730 lbs – just over 330kg - of British cheese this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colston Bassett Dairy donated a wheel of Stilton to the prestigious Annual Ceremony of the Christmas Cheeses.

CEO, Billy Kevan, said: "It is a great honour to be a part of this fantastic tradition each year and we relish the opportunity to offer delicious cheese as a thank you to the Chelsea Pensioners."

The event is coordinated by Dairy UK and its chairman, Paul Vernon, said: “As our trusted friends of many years, we’re grateful to the Royal Hospital for their continued support of the Cheese Ceremony and their unwavering love of British cheese.

“My hope is that the veterans at the Royal Hospital deservedly enjoy these exceptional cheeses this Christmas season —whether melted in a sandwich, stirred into pasta, tucked into a pie, grated on a baked potato, or simply enjoyed in all their natural, unadulterated glory.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cutting this year’s 24kg Ceremonial Montgomery Cheddar was Chelsea Pensioner, Victor Lucas.

He was born in 1947, joining the Royal Scots in 1968 serving for 24 years.

Also taking part in the ceremony were Chelsea Pensioners Eddie Russell and Michael Gue.

The history of cheesemakers donating cheeses to the Royal Hospital dates back to its opening, when Sir Christopher Wren asked local cheesemongers to donate cheese to the Pensioners the year the hospital opened – 1692.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that, local cheesemakers continued making ad hoc donations.

Then 64 years ago, this became an organised and regular event.

As part of their continued tradition, Pensioners were also treated to vintage ale, donated by Asahi UK and Fuller’s Griffin Brewery, who continue their long-standing support of the tradition.

Entertaining the guests was fellow Chelsea Pensioner, Roy Palmer, with a poem giving tribute to the history of the event and giving thanks to the industry for its revival, alongside and Faith Tucker, a classically trained singer and former Britain’s Got Talent star.